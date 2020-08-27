Laura To Bring A Chance For Strong Storms Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds have been a blanket over the region today as Tropical Storm Laura makes its approach to our backyards. For the overnight we stay dry but very warm and muggy. Temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70′s overnight.

As we head into Friday, Laura will make way bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Damaging wind and localized flooding looks to be the key concerns, but we can not rule out the chance for a tornado to spin up. The timing looks to be between the afternoon and into the overnight hours. After Laura passes, rain chances dwindled into Saturday morning leaving the rest of the weekend to look more so on the dry side.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.