Advertisement

Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU receives grants from WHAS Crusade for Children

The CEC houses four programs: The Communication Disorders Clinic, The Vickie and Dan Renshaw Early Childhood Center, the John and Linda Kelly Autism Program, and the Family Resource Program.
The CEC houses four programs: The Communication Disorders Clinic, The Vickie and Dan Renshaw Early Childhood Center, the John and Linda Kelly Autism Program, and the Family Resource Program.(Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex (CEC) at WKU received two grant awards from the WHAS Crusade for Children: $21,000 for the Kelly Autism Program Prime Time and $26,000 for the Renshaw Early Childhood Center (RECC) Big Red School.

These funds will support the operation of the Big Red School and the Prime-Time Program, within the CEC. These specific programs serve children with special needs from 15 months of age through 18 years. The grant funding will be used directly to support programming for more than 100 individuals and families in southcentral Kentucky.

The WHAS Crusade for Children, Inc., established in 1954 by WHAS-TV, fulfills its mission of raising money for agencies, schools and hospitals to make life better for children with special needs as demonstrated in their generosity in the grant awards. According to Mary Lloyd Moore, executive director of the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex, the programs would not be able to operate effectively without the support of the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The vision of the CEC is “Building a World Where All Individuals Flourish as Valued Members of Their Community.” The CEC fulfills this vision as a unique collaborative project that houses four programs: The Communication Disorders Clinic, The Vickie and Dan Renshaw Early Childhood Center, the John and Linda Kelly Autism Program, and the Family Resource Program. The CEC collaborates with other university programs and community agencies to remove barriers and increase opportunities for full inclusion of individuals impacted by autism and developmental delays. It is also a training facility for various undergraduate and graduate students and programs; students are afforded opportunities to engage in applied research and provide intervention services under the supervision of certified staff.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bg Onstage Virtual Cabaret Night

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bg Onstage Virtual Cabaret Night

News

WATCH - Clouds today, remnants of Laura tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
We are watching Hurricane Laura as it will impact our weather Friday and Saturday.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to testify before Congress

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify tomorrow before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

Weather

Isolated storms today, Laura remnants impact on Friday, Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but more rain is on the way from Hurricane Laura tomorrow and Saturday.

Latest News

News

Louisville Zoo saddened by the loss of giraffe, Malaika

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Louisville Zoo saddened by the loss of giraffe, Malaika

Good News

Good News: Brown Family Goes Back to School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Isolated storms today, more rain, winds from Laura tomorrow

Updated: 8 hours ago
This is one computer model of how much rain we could see in Kentucky between today and Saturday as Laura remnants move into the region on Friday.

News

Barren River District Health Dept. releases COVID-19 update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 4,901, cases.

News

WATCH: Full interview with WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Warren County Public Schools started up their hybrid of in-person and virtual classes on Monday.

News

Crime Stoppers: Kinnarney Liquors Robbery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at Kinnarney Liquors at 10:04 p.m. on August 23, 2020.