Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU receives grants from WHAS Crusade for Children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex (CEC) at WKU received two grant awards from the WHAS Crusade for Children: $21,000 for the Kelly Autism Program Prime Time and $26,000 for the Renshaw Early Childhood Center (RECC) Big Red School.

These funds will support the operation of the Big Red School and the Prime-Time Program, within the CEC. These specific programs serve children with special needs from 15 months of age through 18 years. The grant funding will be used directly to support programming for more than 100 individuals and families in southcentral Kentucky.

The WHAS Crusade for Children, Inc., established in 1954 by WHAS-TV, fulfills its mission of raising money for agencies, schools and hospitals to make life better for children with special needs as demonstrated in their generosity in the grant awards. According to Mary Lloyd Moore, executive director of the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex, the programs would not be able to operate effectively without the support of the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The vision of the CEC is “Building a World Where All Individuals Flourish as Valued Members of Their Community.” The CEC fulfills this vision as a unique collaborative project that houses four programs: The Communication Disorders Clinic, The Vickie and Dan Renshaw Early Childhood Center, the John and Linda Kelly Autism Program, and the Family Resource Program. The CEC collaborates with other university programs and community agencies to remove barriers and increase opportunities for full inclusion of individuals impacted by autism and developmental delays. It is also a training facility for various undergraduate and graduate students and programs; students are afforded opportunities to engage in applied research and provide intervention services under the supervision of certified staff.

