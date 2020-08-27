Advertisement

WATCH: Full interview with WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools started up their hybrid of in-person and virtual classes on Monday.

“Considering the challenges we faced when opening school, I don’t know if it could have gone any smoother,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said.

On Tuesday, the news broke that a South Warren High School student tested positive for COVID-19. That student attended an in-person class on Monday. After the health department contact traced, at least one dozen students are in quarantine.

“We lean on the health department and let them make the final call on who should and should not have to quarantine,” Clayton explained.

Clayton is priding the district on their commitment to being transparent, and letting parents and students know when a student has tested positive. If a student has been exposed to the virus, the school or health department will notify the family by phone.

“We know that parents may want to pick up the phone and call the school, (and ask) ‘is my child involved?’ We can’t encourage strong enough for our families to give us an opportunity to reach out to them,” Clayton said.

Clayton also emphasized what he calls a discrepancy in the state’s reporting of COVID-19 cases within the district.

“There is no doubt, at least among superintendents across the state that have opened their doors for in-person instruction, that the state database has created quite a bit of confusion,” Clayton said.

The database shows active and recovered COVID-19 cases. Clayton is concerned because there is no timeline of when the student tested positive or evidence of where the cases came from. He went on to say the local health department was unable to disclose more information about the cases.

“We have an example here where a school is listed on that database with 10 COVID-19 cases,” Clayton stated.

When referring back to the data, those ten cases out of Greenwood High School are of students that have recovered from the virus. It does not say when the students contracted the virus, or if they still go to school.

“I don’t know what other information our community can gather from that other than to assume that there are ten students enrolled in that school, because that’s what the data says, that has a confirmed case,” Clayton said.

Because of this, the Warren County Public School District is creating their own database of confirmed cases among students. It will show whether the case is active, and what school it is associated with.

“That is something that we began about two weeks ago, and we’re going to release that on Fridays of each week,” Clayton explained.

You will be able to find the new database on the Warren County Public Schools’ Website.

