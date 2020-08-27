Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 775 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 8 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reported 775 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday for a total of 45,978 Kentuckians infected since the beginning of the outbreak. Twenty-three percent of the new cases were age 18 and younger.

Beshear said there were new positive cases in 11 school age children in Warren County.

“Again, I hope the contact tracing is going fast because that school system is open right now,” said Beshear.

The Governor said he wasn’t trying to pick on Warren County, but he wanted the children to be safe.

“It’s a real concern and my heart goes out to that county and what they are still dealing with.”

Beshear said Warren County had 58 new cases of the virus and was always in the top three or four counties for new cases.

The Governor said there were eight deaths including an 84-year-old man in Allen County, a 75-year-old man in Warren, an 84-year-old man in Barren, a 70-year-old man in Hardin and an 80-year-old woman in Green. The new deaths raised the death toll to 910.

