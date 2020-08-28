Advertisement

A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two-year long investigation.

Christopher D. Bowman 45, of Earlington, Ky. arrested on drug and drug trafficking charges.(Hopkins County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A two year-long drug trafficking investigation leads to the arrest of Christopher Bowman of Earlington.

Since the summer of 2018, detectives have received information from numerous sources that Bowman was distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the Madisonville/Western Kentucky area.

In the summer of 2020, detectives used a confidential source to purchase large quantities of crystal methamphetamine from Bowman.

Thursday, during a search of Bowman’s residence, detectives seized over a kilogram of cocaine that was hidden inside a false compartment in the residence.

The Kilo was imprinted with “LUCKY”.

“LUCKY” is common for drug cartels to imprint kilo bricks of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine seized by detectives is over $100,000.

Detectives also seized approximately a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine (street value of $20,000), over a pound of marijuana, a large sum of US currency, multiple digital scales and paraphernalia, two handguns, and a vehicle during the course of the investigation.

Bowman was arrested on several drug trafficking, drug possession charges among others.

He was placed in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

