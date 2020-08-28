Advertisement

Bowling Green man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Police say Cherry left at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at an intersection on the mall property and collided with another car causing a significant amount of damage.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police say on Thursday, a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for a seat belt violation near the Greenwood Mall.

According to BGPD, the deputy asked the driver of the car, 23-year-old Brandon Ray Cherry, of Bowling Green, for his license and was told he did not have one. Police say the deputy then asked Cherry to leave his car and Cherry put the car into reverse and rammed the deputy’s patrol car, continuing to push the cruiser back until it hit a parked car.

The deputy attempted to stop Cherry as he put the car in drive, dragging the deputy a short distance.

Police say Cherry ran from his vehicle but was captured a short distance later by a Bowling Green Police officer who was in the area.

Officers discovered a significant amount of drugs in a brown satchel Cherry had in his possession and contacted the Warren County Drug Task Force and asked for detectives to assist in the investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s deputy’s K9 was in the cruiser at the time of the crash and was taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated. The K9 did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision.

Cherry was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on the following charges:

(Attempted) Murder – Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

Resisting Arrest

Disregarding Stop Sign

Failure to Wear Seat Belt

Assault, 3rd Degree, Police Officer

The Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force will place drug charges at a later time.

