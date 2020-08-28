Butler County School Board votes for a hybrid in-person class schedule

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a vote of 5-0, the Butler County School Board decided Thursday night that students will be returning to in-person classes.

“Last night we met for right around three hours discussing everything, from reopening early to what we were going to do with our athletics with the KHSAA guidelines. Our board, I commend them highly for the vote that they made. We decided with a 5-0 vote to come back to school on September 14 on A - B schedule. We also decided to follow the recommendation of the KHSAA as far as without athletics and those programs,” said Robert Tuck, Superintendent.

Parents had the option for this school year in Butler county to choose in-person or virtual classes for their child.

“With the parent’s choice, we have had some parents that have switched back and forth as far as from virtual or in-person this week. So we have been kind of making those shifts and preparations. We have asked parents to be patient with us during that time because this week alone we have probably had around 85 students that have switched back and forth. Our counselors and our principals are working with our parents to make those things happen,” added Superintendent Tuck.

All students in Butler County began their first day of classes virtually, but that will change next month.

“We started our first day on August 26 so we are going to try and shift over on the 14 of September. I have to commend our community because we have worked on this systematically, and objectively, throughout this whole process, starting way back to our re-entry committee where we had 38 plus members throughout our community that was on that. They looked at the guidance documents, we did multiple surveys, and probably got around 507 responses back we used along with the guidance documents to develop our plan.

“We developed a plan that basically provided our students and our parents with a choice to develop a pathway that would meet their needs during this particular time. We have been working with the health department and got our healthy to school document put together and approved through them, so the safety of our students and our staff which is number one, is ready to go. Then we have created a green light system and that has helped as far as guide us through that. Overall I am very very proud of our board and our community and our community stakeholders for building the consensus that they have. Not everyone has agreed necessarily on everything, but our community has been 100 percent behind trying to do what is best for our students,” added Superintendent Tuck.

Butler County will be operating on a hybrid in-person schedule, where group A attends classes in person on Monday and Tuesday, group B will attend classes on Thursday and Friday, and Wednesday will act as an NTI day for the district.

“Of course we are doing the A-J last names as our A group as of right now and K-Z is our B group. We know that we have some families of course that have different last names so we are going to try and make sure that we get the households linked together in regards to what day that they come,” added Superintendent Tuck.

Butler County added that they know some households in the district do not have access to the internet and they are working on getting out personal hotspots.

“We have ordered actual hotspots that can be taken to homes. Unfortunately, some of those places are in a situation where the hotspots may not even work. That is where we are going to use our homebound staff, where they will go to them and if needed they will get their laptops, take them out, download the material and stuff for them and upload as far as lessons back to the google classroom, and then teachers will bring it back to them. We are working with parents to make sure that we overcome every barrier. So that they are able to support us and we are able to support them, and most importantly we are able to support our students,” added Superintendent Tuck.

Butler County is also encouraging parents to contact them if they are working and need support from the school.

“Part of our light system has allowed us the opportunity that we put out to communicate to our families what services we are going to provide, during that particular time. We want to make sure that every student is serviced whether it be through meals or through the educational process. We know that many of our parents work during the day so we are going to make sure that we provide as far as support in the afternoon if needed. We ask that our parents reach out to us and let us know if they need that support and they will try and work around that,” added Superintendent Tuck.

Students in Butler County who have chosen to return for in-person will have their first day back if they are in Group A on September 14.

