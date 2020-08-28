Franklin Police officer involved in crash
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a Franklin Police officer.
KSP says the crash happened Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. on KY 100 between I-65 and KY 1008. The police officer was driving his cruiser when another vehicle crossed the center line hitting the cruiser.
The Franklin officer was taken to a Nashville hospital and released. The driver of the other car was taken to Tristar Skyline Medical Center and still in the hospital.
