Franklin Police officer involved in crash

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a Franklin Police officer.

KSP says the crash happened Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. on KY 100 between I-65 and KY 1008. The police officer was driving his cruiser when another vehicle crossed the center line hitting the cruiser.

The Franklin officer was taken to a Nashville hospital and released. The driver of the other car was taken to Tristar Skyline Medical Center and still in the hospital.

