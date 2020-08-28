Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky soldier

A memorial service for Cpl. Hash will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home in Corbin.
A memorial service for Cpl. Hash will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home in Corbin.(AP)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Aug. 29, in honor of a Corbin soldier who died in the Korean War, but whose remains were only recently identified.

“We are all glad to have our Kentucky soldier home again, and closure for his family,” said Gov. Beshear. “Lowering the flag to honor his service and sacrifice is a tangible symbol of our respect and compassion for all veterans and their families.”

A memorial service for Cpl. Hash will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home in Corbin. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Worley Cemetery.

Cpl. Billie Joe Hash, U.S. Army, died during the December 1950 battles near the Chosin Reservoir.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA): “While assigned to Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, Cpl. Hash went missing in action on 6 December 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, D.P.R.K (North Korea.). American forces did not recover his remains.

Following a joint forensic review involving DPAA personnel and North Korean representatives, 55 boxes of remains were handed over to the DPAA for analysis and possible identification in August 2018.

One of those boxes contained human remains that based on their location and the last known location of Cpl. Hash, allowed DPAA to conclude that they are his remains.

“The date of Corporal HASH’s death was previously established by the U.S. Army as 31 December 1953. Based on the available evidence, the cause of death cannot be determined to a sufficient degree of medical certainty, and is best certified as ‘Undetermined.’ Based on the historical record the manner of death is certified as ‘Undetermined.’ The date of death is more consistent with the date of loss 6 December 1950. If additional remains of Corporal HASH are recovered and identified, disposition of those remains will be in accordance with the wishes of the next of kin.”

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Cpl. Hash. Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 792 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

News

Franklin Police officer involved in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
KSP says the police officer was driving his cruiser when another vehicle crossed the center line hitting the cruiser.

News

A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two-year long investigation.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two year long investigation.

News

Bowling Green man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say the deputy asked Cherry to leave his car and Cherry put the car into reverse and rammed the deputy’s patrol car, continuing to push the cruiser back until it hit a parked car.

Latest News

News

Virtual 5K to benefit Hadley Jo Foundation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Virtual 5K to benefit Hadley Jo Foundation

News

WATCH - First Alert Weather Day for this afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
We could see very heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out this afternoon.

News

KSP investigating fatal collision in Ohio County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police is investigating an accident in Ohio County that ejected all people from the vehicle, killing one.

News

Warren Co. Sheriff addresses mobile billboard claiming he is part of terrorist groups

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is addressing a mobile billboard seen around town that has his face on it reading, “Your Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower supports Black Lives Matter BLM/Antifa are Terrorist Organizations"

News

Watch Live: Kentucky Department of Education meeting to discuss fall sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky Department of Education is holding a virtual meeting Friday to discuss KHSAA’s decision to play fall sports.

Weather

Tracking Laura’s remnants with severe potential in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms today, some of which could be strong to severe.