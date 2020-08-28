Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 792 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

“We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives.”

Gov. Beshear reported 792 new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total number of KEntuckians infected since the outbreak began to 46,757. One hundred and fourteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 27 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Green County.

“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-28-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 8-28-2020(WBKO)

The Governor reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 918 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 69-year-old woman from Barren County; a 94-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 85-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 78-year-old woman from Scott County; a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County; a 73-year-old man from Union County; and a 92-year-old man from Warren County.

“Again, it’s been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 860,738 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.50%. At least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

