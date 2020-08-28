Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Rev. John C. Lee Jr.

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local pastor at a historical church in Bowling Green received his calling from God when he was just a teenager.

“I was called at the age of 15, I preached my first sermon at 16, I was called to pastor my first church at 19 years old and so it has been my joy to be on this journey and again to see the faithfulness of the lord, and he has just been kind,” said Rev. John C. Lee, Hometown Hero.

Rev. Lee stumbled upon Mt. Zion Baptist Church after eating at a local restaurant across the street and the rest is history.

“When I stepped out of the door of Theresa’s Restaurant I saw this church. When I saw this church, the Lord spoke to me and told me that I was the next pastor at that church. That sounds crazy but I am being honest, that is exactly how it happened. That was like August, and in February they were taking applications and the rest is history. I ended up out of about 70 candidates becoming the pastor. So I have been the pastor here for about 6 years,” added Rev. Lee.

Rev. Lee inspires many through his weekly sermons and has a huge heart for the Bowling Green community.

“Bowling Green is a wonderful town to live in I tell you. I love the people here, I love the relationship we have been able to form and the opportunity to just serve this community. My commitment is to work to make this a better Bowling Green than I found it,” added Rev. Lee.

For his encouraging words and constant inspiration to others, we honor Rev. John C. Lee as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I’ll be honest with you I was very humbled and honored by it and thank God that someone would think enough of me to be viewed as a hero. The truth of the matter is that I am just a servant, honestly. I am here to serve this congregation, to serve this community and it is such a joy to be able to serve the Lord and to serve his people,” added Rev. Lee.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000