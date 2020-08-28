KSP investigating fatal collision in Ohio County

UTICA, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an accident in Ohio County that ejected all people from the vehicle, killing one.

According to the report, Kentucky State Police Post 16 – Henderson received a call of a one-vehicle fatal collision in the 4200 block of KY 764 in Ohio County on Thursday around 7:15 p.m.

KSP said 27-year-old Kristopher S. West of Morgantown was traveling on KY 764 when he ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Troopers believe his 2005 Toyota Highlander overturned multiple times ejecting all three occupants of the vehicle. West was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Seventeen-year-old passenger Brianna Bratcher of Bremen was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner.

Kaela M. Hillard, 18 of Beaver Dam, was injured and transported by ambulance to Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro.

KSP said none of the participants were wearing seatbelts. At this time, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.