Local health department working with schools to identify COVID cases

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department says they are working with area schools to help identify and contact trace COVID-19 cases within districts.

“So we have a good system in place, we work in cooperation with each other to do that contact tracing as well, the health department takes the lead in all of that, but we do have to rely some on the universities and the schools to help us identify some of those contacts especially when you have kids and students moving around, or faculty moving to different classrooms,” said Layne Blackwell, Barren River Regional Epidemiologist.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear has been updating COVID-19 cases within K-12 schools along with college/universities. Additionally, a graph of the cases is updated daily on the state’s COVID-19 website which includes the number of new cases, recovered, active cases, ever positive.

“We have set up our points of contacts at the different schools and the universities with their respective personnel and then with our personnel as well, we have a good system in place,” said Blackwell.

However, some schools in the 13 News viewing area are directly reporting their own COVID-19 cases from their district. Barren County Schools began recording cases the Friday before school began. Their numbers are reported daily on the school’s Facebook page. While they have four active cases, none of them have been on campus. Since they just recently began recording and reporting these cases, the number of cases does not align with the state’s reporting which has Barren County Schools are 10 cases.

There are no new positive cases today. The four active cases have not been in attendance on any of our campuses. These...

Posted by Barren County Schools on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Warren County Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton, told 13 News earlier this week that the district will be putting out their own report each Friday, starting soon.

