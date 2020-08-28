Advertisement

Local non-profit benefits from annual Scotty’s Pounding the Pavement Kids Race

The top five places were awarded a trophy after a particular race.
The top five places were awarded a trophy after a particular race.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite COVID-19, one fundraiser was still on track to take place. Several came out to participate in the eighth annual Scotty’s Pounding the Pavement Race.

The event is sponsored by Scotty’s Contracting and Stone and benefits the local non-profit Kids on the Block. Kids on the Block teaches valuable lessons to children through relatable puppets.

“I think it’s really good that we’re getting to help kids,” Faith Higgins said. Higgins ran in one of the races.

Depending on their age group, the kids either ran a 1/2K, 2K, or 3K race. The first five that crossed the finish line received a trophy.

Caption

“I like to run and see everybody since we’re all stuck at home,” one participant said.

While they were able to come out and socialize, masks were required at the event.

“Obviously a lot has changed this year with COVID-19 and making sure everything is safe for the kids,” Cameron Carlock with Scotty’s Contracting and Stone said.

Carlock also mentioned that about one-fourth of the people who normally would participate came out this year because of COVID-19, however, they are still happy with how the fundraiser turned out.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Preparing For The Remnants Of Laura

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A few light showers tonight but tomorrow afternoon and evening we watch for possibly some strong storms.

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivers Republican National Convention Remarks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ana Medina
Senator Mitch McConnell delivered remarks during Thursday's Republican National Convention.

Scotty's Pounding the Pavement Kids Run 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Laura To Bring A Chance For Strong Storms Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
As we watch Laura make way towards our region, we can expect some damaging wind, localized flooding, and possible spin-up tornadoes.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green mother seeks timeline in toddler’s drowning death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Bowling Green mother’s grieving story has been shared by over 100,000 people online.

News

Congressman Comer holds virtual roundtable on urgent need to expand broadband access

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Congressman James comer hosted a virtual round-table discussion on the important of ensuring broadband access.

News

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

News

GRDHD reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district Thusday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 775 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 8 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.

News

Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU receives grants from WHAS Crusade for Children

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
These funds will support the operation of the Big Red School and the Prime-Time Program, within the CEC.