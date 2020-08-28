Local non-profit benefits from annual Scotty’s Pounding the Pavement Kids Race

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite COVID-19, one fundraiser was still on track to take place. Several came out to participate in the eighth annual Scotty’s Pounding the Pavement Race.

The event is sponsored by Scotty’s Contracting and Stone and benefits the local non-profit Kids on the Block. Kids on the Block teaches valuable lessons to children through relatable puppets.

“I think it’s really good that we’re getting to help kids,” Faith Higgins said. Higgins ran in one of the races.

Depending on their age group, the kids either ran a 1/2K, 2K, or 3K race. The first five that crossed the finish line received a trophy.

Autoplay Caption

“I like to run and see everybody since we’re all stuck at home,” one participant said.

While they were able to come out and socialize, masks were required at the event.

“Obviously a lot has changed this year with COVID-19 and making sure everything is safe for the kids,” Cameron Carlock with Scotty’s Contracting and Stone said.

Carlock also mentioned that about one-fourth of the people who normally would participate came out this year because of COVID-19, however, they are still happy with how the fundraiser turned out.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.