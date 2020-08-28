Local volunteer gets keys to her first home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local non-profit has given a volunteer the keys to her dream home.

“I’m just—I’m giggles and butterflies,” said Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Lead, Deshawna Maxey.

She is a four-year volunteer with Bowling Green’s Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit that helps qualified families finance and furnish a home. Habitat for Humanity showed Maxey her house for the first time.

The non-profit accepts applications from families seeking to purchase their first home and assists them in financing and furnishing the house.

Habitat for Humanity typically does two or three home dedications a year, but Executive Director Rodney Goodman says this one is extra special.

“Dee, at one point, was homeless,” says Rodney, “Yeah, and dealing with addiction. Dee’s work passed all of that... and I couldn’t be happier than to be here to celebrate that with her.”

And now she has signed the paperwork, ready to have a place to call home.

”I never thought in a million years that I’d have my own home. It’s the point that I can leave some kind of legacy that somebody when I’m done with this house or when I move or something else, it’s just that legacy,” says Dee.

“My favorite part is when they put the key in the door and they get to go in for the first time and knowing that that’s a permanent home for them,” Rodney notes.

This year, Habitat for Humanity dedicated two homes, despite being unable to use volunteers for months. Ordinarily, the non-profit would dedicate 2-3 homes.

