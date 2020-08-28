Man accused of trafficking Daviess County teenager

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WBKO) -A Tennessee man is behind bars charged with promoting human trafficking after a missing persons report.

Police say Steven Hargrove was arrested after an investigation when parents of a Daviess County teenager reported her missing.

The investigation led troopers to southern Daviess County where they found the 15-year-old with Hargrove and arrested him.

KSP is working with the FBI to present the case in U.S. Federal Court.

