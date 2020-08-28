Advertisement

One shot on Western Green and Stonehenge

By Marisa Williams and Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A developing situation this morning on the corner of Western Green and Stonehenge Ave in Bowling Green.

Police say one person has been shot and is receiving medical treatment.

There is a heavy police presence on the scene as well as EMS vehicles.

We are working to learn more and will share information with you as we learn it.

