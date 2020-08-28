Advertisement

Preparing For The Remnants Of Laura

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The remnants of Laura head this way as we head into our Friday. For tonight we will squeeze out a few light showers with warm and muggy conditions.

As we head into Friday, Laura will make way bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Damaging wind and localized flooding looks to be the key concerns, but we can not rule out the chance for a tornado to spin up. The timing looks to be between the afternoon and into the overnight hours. After Laura passes, rain chances dwindled into Saturday morning leaving the rest of the weekend to look more so on the dry side.

