Severe Weather Chances Are Over

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have watched what was Hurricane Laura, move through the region today. Conditions we prime for some strong to severe storms. Luckily as this band of storms moved in we only had one warning issued for our area and it was short lived. As the first line of storms marched east, it continues to weaken substantially. Now we watch for some light to moderate rain into nightfall with severe chances ending.

The weekend looks to shape up overall mostly dry. Saturday a stray shower is possible in the afternoon and Sunday rain chances bump up in the evening and night hours. However, the weekend looks overall more dry than soggy with pretty cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 80′s.

7 day forecast (WBKO)

