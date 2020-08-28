Advertisement

Severe Weather Chances Are Over

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have watched what was Hurricane Laura, move through the region today. Conditions we prime for some strong to severe storms. Luckily as this band of storms moved in we only had one warning issued for our area and it was short lived. As the first line of storms marched east, it continues to weaken substantially. Now we watch for some light to moderate rain into nightfall with severe chances ending.

The weekend looks to shape up overall mostly dry. Saturday a stray shower is possible in the afternoon and Sunday rain chances bump up in the evening and night hours. However, the weekend looks overall more dry than soggy with pretty cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 80′s.

Latest News

Tracking Laura’s remnants with severe potential in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms today, some of which could be strong to severe.

Preparing For The Remnants Of Laura

Updated: 19 hours ago
A few light showers tonight but tomorrow afternoon and evening we watch for possibly some strong storms.

Laura To Bring A Chance For Strong Storms Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
As we watch Laura make way towards our region, we can expect some damaging wind, localized flooding, and possible spin-up tornadoes.

Isolated storms today, Laura remnants impact on Friday, Saturday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but more rain is on the way from Hurricane Laura tomorrow and Saturday.

Latest News

Storm chances return midweek!

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Not everyone will see showers and storms today, but if you do, they may bring locally heavy rainfall.

Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are very warm to hot so far this week, but things will cool down some as moisture moves in from the tropics later this week!

A dry and very warm start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat to start the week, but showers and cooler conditions are in the forecast!

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.

WATCH - Warming Back Up To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

WATCH - Soggy For Our Friday Evening

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.