Tracking Laura’s remnants with severe potential in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are watching Tropical Depression Laura as it moves towards the east today to deliver us some tropical moisture and strong winds. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day because of the threats of not just flash flooding, but also the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes that can’t be ruled out.

Today will be overcast for much of the day with a few peaks of sunshine possible as conditions will be very muggy with the tropical airmass moving in. Temperatures, despite the cloud cover, will go into the low-to-mid 80s for most with a few even seeing the upper 80s today. With all things considered between very warm and moist air in addition to a change in wind direction and speed throughout the atmosphere, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and some could be strong to severe. Severe threats include seeing wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail possible and a few quick spin-up tornadoes are also possible. In addition to this, any shower or storm has the potential to dump a lot of rainfall in a short period of time -- which could result in localized flash flooding. Between this morning and Saturday, total rainfall amounts will likely be between 0.5″ to 3″ with some places seeing higher amounts.

TIMELINE:

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Widely scattered showers with rumbles of thunder; otherwise variably cloudy with temperatures in the 70s going into the 80s.

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Widely scattered showers and storms developing in areas to our east. Strong bands from Laura will move in from the west into Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties with threats mentioned above.

2 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. Threats mentioned above. Highest threat spots include areas near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

9 p.m. - 6 a.m.: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Flash flooding concern still exists, but severe threat diminishes. Isolated tornado threat isn’t completely ruled out, but chances are lower.

This is an evolving situation and we are keeping a very close watch on what happens in the atmosphere dynamically throughout the day. We will post updates on here, on social media and on our weather app. Please download the WBKO First Alert Weather App to stay up-to-date with the latest watches or warnings.

Flash Flood Watch in effect until late tonight/early Saturday morning in south-central/southwestern Kentucky. (WBKO)

From Sunday through much of next week, we fall in an unsettled weather pattern with temperatures near-to-slightly below average. Not every day will be a washout, but chances are moderate to seeing some activity during the afternoon each day -- especially Tuesday. The pattern looks to continue as we head into Labor Day week with temperatures expected to remain below average with above average moisture.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 85. Low: 73. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely in the morning. Heavy rainfall possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds W at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 82. Low 65. Winds E at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (1936)

Record Low Today: 49 (1986)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (n/a)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 89

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 5.36″ (+2.51″)

Yearly Precip: 42.66″ (+9.58″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

