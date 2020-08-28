Warren Co. Sheriff addresses mobile billboard claiming he is part of terrorist groups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is addressing a mobile billboard seen around town that has his face on it reading, “Your Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower supports Black Lives Matter BLM/Antifa are Terrorist Organizations.”

“Although I can appreciate a billboard that reminds the community who their sheriff is, I don’t necessarily think this one is designed to express a positive sentiment,” said Hightower in a Facebook video on the Warren County Sheriff’s page.

The sheriff says his former political opponent, Ron Ford is behind the billboard because he [Hightower] supported recent peaceful protests.

“I believe it is intended to inflame racial tension and a warped and negative effort to gain some type of political gain.”

“I’m certain the billboard is supposed to disparage me in some way, but I can also see the sign is designed to further divide our community. I have pity for the individual who spent money on a sign and gas money to drive it around. He is obviously bitter and resentful to have done so poorly in an election, after election. However, I refuse to let his obvious efforts instigate division among us.”

13 News has reached out to Ford for a comment.

