Warren Co. Sheriff addresses mobile billboard claiming he is part of terrorist groups

Sheriff Hightower mobile billboard being driven around by someone.
Sheriff Hightower mobile billboard being driven around by someone.(Brett Hightower)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is addressing a mobile billboard seen around town that has his face on it reading, “Your Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower supports Black Lives Matter BLM/Antifa are Terrorist Organizations.”

“Although I can appreciate a billboard that reminds the community who their sheriff is, I don’t necessarily think this one is designed to express a positive sentiment,” said Hightower in a Facebook video on the Warren County Sheriff’s page.

The sheriff says his former political opponent, Ron Ford is behind the billboard because he [Hightower] supported recent peaceful protests.

“I believe it is intended to inflame racial tension and a warped and negative effort to gain some type of political gain.”

“I’m certain the billboard is supposed to disparage me in some way, but I can also see the sign is designed to further divide our community. I have pity for the individual who spent money on a sign and gas money to drive it around. He is obviously bitter and resentful to have done so poorly in an election, after election. However, I refuse to let his obvious efforts instigate division among us.”

13 News has reached out to Ford for a comment.

Watch Hightower’s full video statement below:

Response to absurd and devisive mobile billboard.

Have you recently seen my picture on a mobile billboard with divisive false allegations? Here is my response....

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 27, 2020

