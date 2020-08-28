Advertisement

Watch Live: Kentucky Department of Education meeting to discuss fall sports

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education is holding a virtual meeting Friday to discuss KHSAA’s decision to play fall sports.

The KDE Meeting Advisory listed the following items on the agenda:

  • Discussion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) Board of Control’s (BOC) August 20, 2020 Decision to Begin High School Interscholastic Sports – Commissioner Julian Tackett
  • Discussion of District Concerns About the Safety of High Contact Fall Sports – Local Superintendents
  • Discussion of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) Covid-19 Guidance and Recommendations – Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack
  • Discussion and Possible Action to Authorize the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to Develop Written Communication to Be Issued to the KHSAA BOC by KBE Chair Young on behalf of the KBE Urging Additional Consideration of Alternative Options for High Contact Fall Sports – KBE Members

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. Watch below.

