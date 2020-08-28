WKU Football cancels practice Thursday to focus on social justice issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, August 27, WKU Football informed members of the media that they had canceled the team’s practice to discuss social issues taking place in our country.

Here is the full statement released by the team.

From WKU Football Head Coach Tyson Helton: “We had a team meeting this afternoon regarding the current events in our country. We had very constructive conversation among our players and coaches. I made the decision to call off tonight’s practice so our current focus could remain on these issues. We will plan to get back on the field tomorrow and continue having these important conversations as a team going forward.”

This action comes after boycotts took place in the NBA, WNBA, MLS, and MLB.

The Hilltoppers are just over two weeks away from their first game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals. That contest is scheduled for September 12, at Cardinal Stadium.

