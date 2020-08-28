Advertisement

WKU Football cancels practice Thursday to focus on social justice issues

(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, August 27, WKU Football informed members of the media that they had canceled the team’s practice to discuss social issues taking place in our country.

Here is the full statement released by the team.

From WKU Football Head Coach Tyson Helton: “We had a team meeting this afternoon regarding the current events in our country. We had very constructive conversation among our players and coaches. I made the decision to call off tonight’s practice so our current focus could remain on these issues. We will plan to get back on the field tomorrow and continue having these important conversations as a team going forward.”

This action comes after boycotts took place in the NBA, WNBA, MLS, and MLB.

The Hilltoppers are just over two weeks away from their first game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals. That contest is scheduled for September 12, at Cardinal Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Sports

Three Hilltoppers take home C-USA Preseason All-Conference Honors

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Malone, Haggerty, and Meredith named to 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA Team.

Sports

Stansbury’s son joins Hilltoppers as a walk-on

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Noah Stansbury has graduated early and joined the WKU Men's Basketball program as a walk-on.

Sports

Team Cooper wins the Mason Cup

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
FIrst-year Captain Cooper Claycomb and his team take home the victory in the Mason Cup.

Latest News

Sports

Rain doesn’t stop day one of the 2020 Mason Cup

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Day 1 of the 2020 Mason Cup

Sports

C-USA postpones fall team sports

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Football will still be allowed to play this fall.

Sports

Hilltoppers add game at BYU on October 31

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
Tops replace Old Dominion with a road match against BYU.

News

BREAKING: No spectators at the Kentucky Derby

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

News

KHSAA Board of Control vote to move forward with Fall sports plan

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff and Jeff Lightsy
The KHSAA Board of Control is holding a meeting to decide the fate of fall sports in Kentucky.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.