Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 250 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 229 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 12 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 138 confirmed cases and 105 of those cases have recovered.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.