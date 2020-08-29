Advertisement

American Red Cross assisting in natural disaster relief across the country

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following Hurricane Laura, several homes have been lost roads are flooded and the death toll has risen to 16.

The American Red Cross has already sent volunteers and has boots on the ground, some of those boots coming from Kentucky.

“Nationwide the American Red Cross has a thousand volunteers a portion of those are virtual and a portion of those are in person. With the covid environment, we are having to look at different opportunities and different ways to serve. We have about a dozen from the Kentucky region that are currently on the ground but we are waiting to see the track of Laura across Kentucky and what damage might happen before we send any further. We also have volunteers that are responding to the California wildfires and the Iowa Derecho, just because there are disasters all across the country right now,” said Jennifer Capps, Executive Director American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky

The American Red Cross is also in need of volunteers.

“We want to go ahead and encourage people to start the volunteer process with the Red Cross. It is not a quick process to be able to immediately go but it is something that we have an ongoing need for. We are looking for caseworkers, mental health workers, health services workers. There are several different opportunities that we are looking for locally that would allow us to then train you to deploy in the future. You can go to redcross.org and there is a volunteer tab there to learn more about those opportunities,” added Capps

The American red cross also accepts monetary donations for all-natural disasters that have occurred in the United States within the past few months.

