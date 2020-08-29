Bowling Green Independent Schools offering rapid Antigen Covid-19 tests through partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Graves Gilbert Clinic and Bowling Green city schools have created a partnership that is now allowing for all students and staff to receive the new rapid antigen COVID-19 test,

“The Graves Gilbert partnership we have is just critical for just the normal health of our school and we found out last year which was the first year how important it was to the health care needs of our kids. Now that we have the testing ability and the rapid antigen test ability to test kids and have results in 15 minutes is just incredible. That makes it really possible for us to manage student symptoms and managing student health care in an effective way. It also allows us to hopefully continue to have school on this hybrid schedule for a long time to where we are seeing kids every day,” said Gary Fields, Superintendent.

According to the nurse at Bowling Green High School the rapid antigen test is geared towards those who are symptomatic.

“So the rapid COVID test is a test that is indicated for any individual who is symptomatic and who has had symptoms within the last 5 days. So we have the ability to do a nasal swab that is very similar to the swab you get whenever you are flu tested and we can run that in house and have result’s in 15 minutes,” said Ashley Allen nurse practitioner

Nurses at the schools will perform the antigen test on the student or staff member. If a student who is symptomatic receives a negative result they do also have the ability to do a PCR test.

13 News asked Graves Gilbert what the accuracy is for these new tests.

“It is approximately 98% agreement with the PCR test if it is administered within that 5-day window,” added Allen.

Graves Gilbert’s CEO says this test is brand new.. and was approved by the FDA and CDC just a few months ago.

“This is a whole new genre of testing. The rapid test that they used to talk about is the antibody tests. Those tests are important, we do deliver antibody tests, but the rapid tests take two drops of blood, and there is just not enough blood there to get an accurate read. So the rapid test that came out earlier were pretty much fraught with this problem. Antigen testing has been approved by the FDA and CDC just two months ago.”

“This test is all brand new for all intents and purposes. We have done a lot of work evaluating tests. A lot of people are saying who’s going to be the first to market. That doesn’t matter to us what matters to us is who is the best and what test is best for our community. We have come up with a nice PCR test, which is a live virus test, we have come up with a wonderful antigen test which is what we are talking about now and we have a great antibody test. It depends on what your needs are as to what and which stage in the virus development for which test is the best,” said Chris Thorne, Graves Gilbert CEO.

Graves Gilbert Clinic plans to make the rapid antigen tests available to the public sometime next week.

