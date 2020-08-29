Coach Helton believes social justice discussion brought his team closer together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, August 27, WKU Football announced that they had canceled the teams’ practice to have a discussion about the events that were taking place in America.

Head Coach Tyson Helton says the decision to host the discussion was his and that he felt it needed to happen.

“I was actually driving into work yesterday and felt like something was on my heart that I needed to talk with the team,” said Helton.

Helton went on to say that he always wants his team to feel comfortable discussing anything that may be on their minds.

“I let our team feel comfortable in the setting. They always know that if there is something that is important to them we will definitely be open to talk about it.”

Coach Helton went on to say that the conversations were not easy, but we’re good for the team.

“I thought about what happened yesterday, it happened really naturally and it was probably really good for our football team. Now, it was really hard. There wasn’t a lot of ’Hey everything’s going to be ok’ or everybody agrees, but that is not what I wanted. I wanted everybody to hear every viewpoint. I wanted discussion, I wanted back and forth, and I wanted them to know how I feel.”

The Hilltopper leader went on to say that he always encourages his players to stand up for what they believe in. Whether that thought is popular or not. Tyson also shared some of his thoughts on what is going on in America.

“I shared my personal feelings and how I felt, and some of it probably goes along with popular opinion, and some of it probably not. But I think as a coach its important for your players to hear your viewpoint and how you feel.”

Coach went on to say after all of the discussion and listening to each other, the team grew closer together.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.