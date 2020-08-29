Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron file Supreme Court brief challenging Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders

Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have filed opposing brief ahead of an upcoming legal showdown focused on the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have filed opposing brief ahead of an upcoming legal showdown focused on the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

News outlets report that the briefs were submitted to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday. The state’s highest court has scheduled arguments for Sept. 17 in the case pitting the Democratic governor against the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. Cameron contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders. In July, the Supreme Court stepped into the dispute by halting attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.

