Make-A-Wish fundraiser at Blaze Pizza locations across Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Make-A-Wish held its 5th annual fundraising event with Blaze Pizza Saturday. Five restaurants across Kentucky are giving back to the wish-making organization.

20% of Saturday’s sales from dine-in, online, and carry out orders will go to the organization.

“Here at Blaze we are all about individuality and so Make-A-Wish grants individual kids their own wish so it is unique to them,” said Jennifer Bowles, General Manager.

Make-A-Wish recently held an online gala fundraiser and raised around $100,000 and on Saturday Blaze Pizza set a goal to raise $10,000 more for the organization.

“Blaze is a great partner with us they generally support and sponsor the walk and we will do this event earlier in the year. obviously, with everything going on we have changed that somewhat. But all of the Blaze locations in the state including the location in Bowling Green are donating 20 percent of their total sales to Make-A-Wish with the goal of 10 thousand dollars to grant a wish,” said Kim Hales Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

According to Kim, Disney World trips are typically their most popular wishes but right now due to covid and travel limitations, pools and campers have become popular requests.

