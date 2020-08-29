Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul, wife talk about encounter with crowd after RNC

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, one day after Senator Rand Paul said he was attacked by an ’angry mob’ after leaving the White House, 13 News was able to sit down with the senator and his wife to talk about what happened.

“I think I was a target of opportunity, Rand Paul said. They want to confront, obviously, people that are well known because they get more attention for doing it. I don’t think they necessarily knew it was where I was going to be, or that it was a plan.”

His wife, Kelley Paul, recalled the moment she calls ’terrifying.’

“I’ve never experienced anything like that. At one point we were completely encircled and I was pressed up against, there were two officers that we sort of ran up to,” Kelley Paul explained.

Senator Paul calls in incident ’ironic’ because he has introduced “The Breonna Taylor Act,” federal legislation, that if passed, would eliminate no-knock warrants across the country.

“They are shouting at me and threatening to kill me if I won’t submit to them and bow down to these thugs,” Rand Paul said, “Meanwhile I am the one that has authored a bill to try and fix this.”

During our interview, he emphasized the need for more ’law and order,’ says he is worried about the state of Louisville’s future, especially when a verdict is reached in the Breonna Taylor case.

“The answer isn’t ’if you don’t get everything you want and you don’t get the verdict you want, you know, with the police officers,’ I’m fearful that they are going to burn Louisville,” Rand Paul explained.

Rand Paul and his wife Kelley have extended their thanks to the police officers who helped them during the encounter.

“We didn’t know if we were going to make it out there alive,” Rand Paul said.

Neither of the two was injured during the incident.

