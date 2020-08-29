U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath makes stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday afternoon, U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath met with voters at the SoKY Marketplace.

“We can build our country back, and we can tackle the coronavirus,” McGrath said in a speech.

If elected, McGrath said building the economy back up, since COVID-19 took a toll on it, would be her first priority.

“We need to bring good, quality jobs right here to Kentucky, with investments in education, with investments in broadband. We need infrastructure: 20th and 21st century. We’ve got to tackle healthcare, and that means affordable and accessible healthcare for all Americans,” McGrath explained.

Autoplay Caption

A defining characteristic of Amy McGrath is that she is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She was a fighter pilot and flew 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The one thing that I was taught in the Marine Corps, the most basic principle of leadership is responsibility. Take responsibility. Whenever anything goes wrong, What does Mitch do? Blame the other side and walk back into the bushes like Homer Simpson,” McGrath said.

State Representative Patti Minter and former Bowling Green Mayor and Secretary of State Elaine Walker accompanied McGrath at the event.

“I can tell you that it is the public servants that I respect the most. I am proud to introduce someone that I believe will be a strong public servant for Kentucky,” Walker said as she introduced Amy McGath.

If McGrath pulls enough votes, she will end Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 36 year run in the United States Senate.

“36 years is long enough, because where are we at? Where is Kentucky at? We have the highest cancer rates in the country. We have some of the highest rates of diabetes. We have some of the lowest wages in the country. We have the lowest wages in the country. We have regions of our state that have just been economically decimated in the last two decades all on his watch,” McGrath said while speaking to the crowd.

McGrath is traveling to Northern Kentucky over the weekend to attend a couple of events and meet with voters there.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.