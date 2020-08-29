Advertisement

U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath makes stop in Bowling Green

U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath Visits Bowling Green
U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath Visits Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday afternoon, U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath met with voters at the SoKY Marketplace.

“We can build our country back, and we can tackle the coronavirus,” McGrath said in a speech.

If elected, McGrath said building the economy back up, since COVID-19 took a toll on it, would be her first priority.

“We need to bring good, quality jobs right here to Kentucky, with investments in education, with investments in broadband. We need infrastructure: 20th and 21st century. We’ve got to tackle healthcare, and that means affordable and accessible healthcare for all Americans,” McGrath explained.

Caption

A defining characteristic of Amy McGrath is that she is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She was a fighter pilot and flew 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The one thing that I was taught in the Marine Corps, the most basic principle of leadership is responsibility. Take responsibility. Whenever anything goes wrong, What does Mitch do? Blame the other side and walk back into the bushes like Homer Simpson,” McGrath said.

State Representative Patti Minter and former Bowling Green Mayor and Secretary of State Elaine Walker accompanied McGrath at the event.

“I can tell you that it is the public servants that I respect the most. I am proud to introduce someone that I believe will be a strong public servant for Kentucky,” Walker said as she introduced Amy McGath.

If McGrath pulls enough votes, she will end Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 36 year run in the United States Senate.

“36 years is long enough, because where are we at? Where is Kentucky at? We have the highest cancer rates in the country. We have some of the highest rates of diabetes. We have some of the lowest wages in the country. We have the lowest wages in the country. We have regions of our state that have just been economically decimated in the last two decades all on his watch,” McGrath said while speaking to the crowd.

McGrath is traveling to Northern Kentucky over the weekend to attend a couple of events and meet with voters there.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath holds event at SoKY Marketplace

Updated: 18 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath holds event at SoKY Marketplace

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Local volunteer gets keys to her first home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Dee Maxey, a volunteer for habitat for humanity, received keys for her new home.

Weather

Severe Weather Chances Are Over

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Storm chances had dwindled and we will watch mainly light to moderate shower for the rest of the evening.

Latest News

News

Local health department working with schools to identify COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren River District Health Department says they are working with area schools, to help identify and contact trace COVID-19 cases.

News

Butler County School Board votes for a hybrid in-person class schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Students in Butler County who have chosen to return for in-person will have their first day back if they are in Group A on September 14.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 792 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

News

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky soldier

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Aug. 29, in honor of a Corbin soldier who died in the Korean War.

News

Franklin Police officer involved in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
KSP says the police officer was driving his cruiser when another vehicle crossed the center line hitting the cruiser.

News

A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two-year long investigation.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two year long investigation.