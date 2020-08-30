Advertisement

2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine

2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (BGISD) - Bowling Green High School has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, August 30, 2020. School Health Professionals have worked with staff to notify six students and employees identified as school contacts, providing information about quarantining. The total number of individuals needing to quarantine may be updated as the Barren River District Health Department completes official contact tracing.

Posted by Bowling Green High School on Sunday, August 30, 2020

One student that is confirmed positive last attended school on Wednesday, August 26th. The other student last attended school on Thursday, August 27th. Neither will return until the Barren River District Health Department has determined they meet all necessary guidelines.

The Barren River District Health Department follows the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures. An individual who has been within six feet for at least 15 minutes, regardless of mask wearing, is considered a contact. A contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case must quarantine for 14 days following the last exposure to the confirmed case.

