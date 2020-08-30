Advertisement

5 people shot at Sunday block party in Madisonville

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say five people have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds they sustained during a block party Sunday in Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department said in a news release that two people had fired gunshots during the Madisonville gathering early Sunday morning. It is not clear who fired gunshots at the party, which had nearly 100 people in attendance. Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman were transported to a hospital by helicopter. Officials say the woman remains in serious condition. The other three victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

