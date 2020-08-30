Best Rain Chances Come In Sunday Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We battled a few scattered storms Saturday and may have to dodge a few stray storms through the morning and afternoon Sunday. However, the best chances for rain will be Sunday evening and night. Temperatures will also be cooler to end the weekend with highs in the lower 80′s.

The new week will come with a few scattered storm chances with temperatures rising into the mid to lower 80′s most days. As we end out the week, temperatures get a bit cooler especially in the overnight with night time lows getting close to the low 60′s and some may dip near the upper 50′s.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.