Best Rain Chances Come In Sunday Evening

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We battled a few scattered storms Saturday and may have to dodge a few stray storms through the morning and afternoon Sunday. However, the best chances for rain will be Sunday evening and night. Temperatures will also be cooler to end the weekend with highs in the lower 80′s.

The new week will come with a few scattered storm chances with temperatures rising into the mid to lower 80′s most days. As we end out the week, temperatures get a bit cooler especially in the overnight with night time lows getting close to the low 60′s and some may dip near the upper 50′s.

WATCH- Off And On Clouds Overnight

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Severe Weather Chances Are Over

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
By Justin Hobbs
Storm chances had dwindled and we will watch mainly light to moderate shower for the rest of the evening.

Tracking Laura’s remnants with severe potential in Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms today, some of which could be strong to severe.

Preparing For The Remnants Of Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
A few light showers tonight but tomorrow afternoon and evening we watch for possibly some strong storms.

Laura To Bring A Chance For Strong Storms Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
By Justin Hobbs
As we watch Laura make way towards our region, we can expect some damaging wind, localized flooding, and possible spin-up tornadoes.

Isolated storms today, Laura remnants impact on Friday, Saturday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
By Ethan Emery
Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but more rain is on the way from Hurricane Laura tomorrow and Saturday.

Storm chances return midweek!

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT
By Ethan Emery
Not everyone will see showers and storms today, but if you do, they may bring locally heavy rainfall.

Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
By Ethan Emery
Things are very warm to hot so far this week, but things will cool down some as moisture moves in from the tropics later this week!

A dry and very warm start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
By Ethan Emery
Heat to start the week, but showers and cooler conditions are in the forecast!

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.