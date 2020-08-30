Advertisement

Kentucky Museum receives $10,000 grant

By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Kentucky Museum is receiving a substantial grant to preserve the state’s history.

The Kentucky Museum on WKU’s campus received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

The funds will be used to purchase a cabinet and preservation supplies for clothes created by Mrs. A. H. Taylor, a clothing factory owner in Bowling Green, from the 1800′s-1900′s.

The museum’s Registrar and Collections Curator, Sandy Staebell, says this collection, along with their dedication to preservation, helped the museum stand out for the grant.

“We take preservation of our collections and Kentucky’s heritage seriously. We want—you know, I want students 100 years from now to be able to come to the Kentucky Museum and see these same things,” says Staebell.

She reports the museum was one of three Kentucky institutions that received funding from the NEH.

Currently, the museum is closed to physical tours, but you can do a virtual tour and experience the exhibits on the museum’s virtual connection page here.

