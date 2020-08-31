Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Glasgow-Barren Co. Emergency Management deputy director passes away

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management says a man who dedicated 26 years to the agency has died.

News

Western Kentucky University COVID-19 cases on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I feel like as long as they can keep it under control, it’ll be fine, but there’s a lot of people being irresponsible and not doing their part," says one student.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

Latest News

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

News

Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

News

Bowling Green awarded $500K for construction of Prosperity Lane in Kentucky Transpark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The project is 2,100 feet of road and $500K will be reimbursed from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in support for the project.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.