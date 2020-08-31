Attorney says Jamarcus Glover was offered plea deal to name Breonna Taylor as co-defendant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville lawyer Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family, said local law enforcement had tried to offer Taylor’s ex-boyfriend a plea deal in exchange for him naming Taylor as a co-defendant in a drug case.

A convicted drug trafficker, Jamarcus Glover was arrested on new drug charges just last week. Also last week, WAVE 3 News reported the revelation of new documents that painted a picture of a close relationship between Glover and Taylor. The documents included transcriptions of recorded jailhouse conversations between Glover and Taylor, as well as conversations between Glover and another woman, whom he told Taylor was holding money for him.

Taylor was shot dead by Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers raiding her home on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at the officers, thinking they were intruders, prompting the officers to return fire. Taylor was shot five times and died on the floor of her hallway.

Just minutes before the Taylor raid, another LMPD narcotics unit raided a suspected drug house on Elliott Avenue in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Glover was arrested in that raid.

For his part, Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, and because Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine was investigating Walker, he recused his office from the Taylor death investigation. Wine would later drop that charge against Walker.

Aguiar published a Facebook post Monday, accusing Wine of smearing the name of a woman shot dead in her home.

WARNING: Facebook post below includes explicit language.

He said the plea offer, which Glover rejected, was made on July 13, exactly four months after Taylor was killed.

“This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine ... is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker,” Aguiar wrote in his post that you can read below. “Thank god his office recused itself, as we sure as hell know what they would’ve done. And shame on that office. Breonna Taylor is not a ‘co-defendant’ in a criminal case. She’s dead. Way to try and attack a woman when she’s not even here to defend herself.”

Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the Taylor raid. Hankison was fired in June for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is investigating the case but it’s not clear when he’ll announce whether to criminally charge the three officers. Cameron met with the FBI on Monday to discuss the findings of the ballistics report which was just finalized over the weekend.

A message left with Wine’s office Monday afternoon was not immediately returned.

