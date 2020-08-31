Advertisement

Battling Overnight Showers

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers continue into our overnight with the heaviest towards the far east and southeast. Will will watch showers up into the early morning hours but it will become more stray as we go into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures to start the week in the mid 80′s.

Off and on scattered storm chances stick around through much of the week but by the end of the week and into the weekend. Along with more dry conditions we are looking for a dip in temperatures especially at night. Day time highs may struggle to reach 80′s with some of our countryside dropping into the upper 50′s.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

