Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an offseason like no other, the high school football season will kick off on September 11. The Barren County Trojans will open its season at home against the Monroe County Falcons.

The Trojans are coming off a decent 2019 campaign where Barren County finished the season 6-5 but failed to win a district game. This season, the Trojans are hoping to break into the district win column.

“I’m hoping we’re able to win some district games this year,” said Jameson Buie, quarterback for the Trojans. “We fell short last year. Hopefully, we’re able to make a run in the playoffs.”

Buie said he hopes to throw for at least 2,500 yards this season.

“Last year I had some games where I struggled. This year I want to be more crisp and more focused and prepare myself a lot better.”

Like all football teams, Barren County is tasked with preparing for the season with a short window of time between the start of practice and actual games.

“Normally, 17 days out you’re a little crisper but normally you’re in pads a lot longer,” said head coach Jackson Arnett. “This is what we got and we have to make the best of our situation.”

Coach Arnett said he won’t have a solid idea of where his team needs to focus and improve on until they’re able to spend time in pads. Arnett said the offensive line will need to be solid up front in order for the team to be successful.

“If we block and tackle and hold on to the football we’ll be fine,” Arnett said. “If we miss tackles and miss blocks and don’t hang on to the football and fumble it all over the place we’ll struggle.”

Arnett said those three points of emphasis are what his team must do in order to be successful.

Arnett and his players know they still have plenty of work to do between now and their season opener against Monroe County. Senior Jamarcus Miley said the team still needs to work on communication with each other.

The Trojans did lose a handful of seniors from last year but Arnett said this year’s senior class has stepped up to the challenge.

“We’ve got some seniors that are good leaders and got to bring those young guys along,” Arnett said. “I’m just looking for leadership at this point.”

“We’re not taking any steps back,” senior Gavin Withrow said. “(Coach Arnett) has told us all summer and offseason just next guy in, next guy in. So we look to have a better season.”

For many of the seniors, they’re just happy to be taking the field.

“It feels good to be doing football again,” said senior Corbin Murphy. “It feels good to see everybody, have the whole team here.”

Barren County Trojans 2020 Football Schedule

9/11 Monroe County

9/18 @Hancock County

9/25 Greenwood

10/2 Breckinridge County

10/9 @Central Hardin

10/16 @North Hardin

10/23 Meade County

10/30 @Edmonson County

11/6 Metcalfe County

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.