Former Glasgow-Barren Co. Emergency Management deputy director passes away

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management says a man who dedicated 26 years to the agency has died.

Gary “Shorty” Chenoweth, 73, was the Deputy Director of emergency management as well as the Search and Rescue Coordinator since this past June.

He worked on-scene following floodings, ice storms, tornadoes, severe storms, missing persons cases and more.

The county said Chenoweth was always willing to “help his neighbors and Barren County residents.”

Family adds he passed away peacefully. To view his obituary, click here.

