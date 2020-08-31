Advertisement

Glasgow 19-year-old charged with domestic assault following stabbing

Hunter London, charged with Assault 1st Degree-Domestic Violence
Hunter London, charged with Assault 1st Degree-Domestic Violence(Barren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A 19-year-old in Glasgow is behind bars after police responded to a stabbing victim at the hospital.

According to Glasgow Police, officers arrived at T.J. Samson Hospital Sunday following the report of an assault that happened on East Main Street.

Authorities say an altercation took place and the victim suffered stab wounds to the neck, back and chest. She has been transported to Vanderbilt for her injuries.

Police arrested Hunter London, 19, and charged him with Assault 1st degree-Domestic Violence. He is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Not everyone will get wet this afternoon, but we do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the muggy air in place!

News

Glasgow Police investigate shooting on Leslie Ave.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a shooting on Leslie Ave.

Crime

Scottsville Police searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Scottsville Police Department is looking for two black males they say were involved in vehicle break-ins.

News

Man arrested for possible stabbing in Glasgow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Man arrested for possible stabbing in Glasgow

Latest News

Weather

Unsettled weather to start the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
This afternoon storm chances diminish with partly cloudy skies. Not everyone will stay dry, however.

Good News

Good News: 105th Birthday Celebration!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms to start the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
We are tracking a few showers and storms to start the week.

Weather

Battling Overnight Showers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers into the overnight with some lingering into morning rush hour possible.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Showers Into The Overnight

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Local farm changing to generate more business during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Squirrel Oaks Farm owner and nurse Jackie Fowler says respecting the restrictions is important.