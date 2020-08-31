Glasgow 19-year-old charged with domestic assault following stabbing

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A 19-year-old in Glasgow is behind bars after police responded to a stabbing victim at the hospital.

According to Glasgow Police, officers arrived at T.J. Samson Hospital Sunday following the report of an assault that happened on East Main Street.

Authorities say an altercation took place and the victim suffered stab wounds to the neck, back and chest. She has been transported to Vanderbilt for her injuries.

Police arrested Hunter London, 19, and charged him with Assault 1st degree-Domestic Violence. He is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail.

