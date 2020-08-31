Glasgow Police investigate shooting on Leslie Ave.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a shooting on Leslie Ave.
GPD said they responded to a report of a male who had suffered two gun shot wounds to the leg and buttocks area. Police said they believed there were signs of a forcible entry.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
GPD said they do not have information about the suspect to release at this time.
