Glasgow Police investigate shooting on Leslie Ave.

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a shooting on Leslie Ave.

GPD said they responded to a report of a male who had suffered two gun shot wounds to the leg and buttocks area. Police said they believed there were signs of a forcible entry.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

GPD said they do not have information about the suspect to release at this time.

Here at the scene at 309 Leslie Ave. still waiting on info. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/Bx1VunqPwD — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) August 31, 2020

