Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear today announced funding for access roads to spur development at industrial parks.

“Even as we battle and sacrifice to save lives and control the spread of COVID-19, we still are working to grow our Kentucky economy,” Gov. Beshear said.

“The work of growing our economy includes creating a favorable environment for manufacturing. That, in turn, requires more than just acreage. It requires investment in vital infrastructure, which includes access roads,” Gov. Beshear said. “We want our communities to be able to capitalize on development opportunities, but opportunity has to be met by preparation.”

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the new projects show how good streets and roads are indispensable to economic development. “The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is proud to be part of Team Kentucky and to have a role in preparing the ground for new, job-creating industrial sites,” Secretary Gray said.

In Barren County, KYTC is committing $500,000 from the Industrial Access Road program to assist the Barren County Economic Authority in developing South Cooper Industrial Park along U.S. 68 in Glasgow. The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site. Once the purchase is completed, the funding will be used for construction of turn lanes on U.S. 68 and the access road itself.

“On behalf of the Barren County Fiscal Court and residents of Barren County I would like to express our gratitude for the support provided by Governor Beshear and Secretary Gray for the funding of the new access road for the South Cooper Industrial Park,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale. “The development of the new industrial park will bring much-needed job opportunities for our residents. Receipt of these funds will for sure help us to expedite the development.”

“Creating jobs and improving our infrastructure is of utmost importance,” said Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong. “South Cooper Industrial Park will bring new business to the area, which is great news for our community. I’m pleased the Transportation Cabinet is providing this grant, and I look forward to the development of the South Cooper Industrial Park.”

