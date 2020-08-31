Local farm changing to generate more business during COVID-19 pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Businesses are finding new ways to adapt to COVID-19 regulations.

Squirrel Oaks Farm is an Airbnb and photoshoot location and is constantly evolving to generate more business. Previous to COVID-19, Squirrel Oaks Farms had lots of plans, from their Airbnb to starting up mixology classes.

“Airbnb actually put a hold on experiences themselves so we would have people book and then it would cancel so it’s just like everyone else. It’s been really crazy times,” says Sarah Watkins, founder of Caves and Cocktails, mixology and spelunking experience associated with Squirrel Oaks Farm.

May, June, and July, the Airbnb’s occupation went up to around 95% occupancy at all times. Owner Jackie Fowler says, during that time period, people got tired of being at home. Unfortunately, the business cannot take everyone.

“I’ve had to turn down several people that wanted to have a lot of people here and I’ve just had to express to them how we don’t want to be a super spreader,” notes Squirrel Oaks Farm owner, Jackie Fowler.

As a nurse, as well as the owner of Squirrel Oaks, Fowler says respecting the restrictions is very important to her. The business has worked around restrictions by taking temperatures, limiting guests, and embracing the farm’s private charm.

“This was my grandparents’ house. In fact, I grew up here. It’s nice to see the Airbnb guests come in and enjoy the same thing we used to enjoy when we were kids,” Fowler recalls.

The business is continuing to change as the restrictions do, with Watkins saying, “There have definitely been a few times where I thought my business wouldn’t make it but luckily I have good friends like Jackie... there’s not much you can do but keep on keeping on, you know?”

Both women say they are optimistic about Squirrel Oaks’ Future. Fowler says the farm’s next goal is to get into the wedding business, a step she has dreamed of for a long time.

You can reach out to Squirrel Oaks Farm and Caves and Cocktails on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.