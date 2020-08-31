Local Warren County couple seeks to ‘beautify’ Bowling Green while providing affordable housing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The home is the foundation for a family, but purchasing your first home can be expensive. Here in Kentucky, it is estimated that nearly 19% of Kentuckians live in poverty, according to statistics from census.gov.

When Elizabeth Newbould and her husband Nick went to purchase their first home 5 years ago, they say they couldn’t find anything that was affordable or move-in ready.

“Nick and I got into real estate in Bowling Green in particular because e saw the need for affordable housing. When we went to buy a house ourselves 5 years ago we couldn’t find anything that we could afford that was move-in ready and looked nice and was able to give us the opportunities that we were hoping to. So we ended up building a house and years later decided what if we were able to build houses or able to fix up houses that gave other people the opportunity to build houses or create or fix up houses that gave other people the opportunity to have a nice home?” said Elizabeth.

So Elizabeth and Nick started their own LLC., called Highlight Homes.

“We started and launched our LLC about a year ago and since then we have fixed up 5 doors. We have used some of them as rentals and some of them as housing so people can purchase the homes,” said Elizabeth.

“Flipping a house, you go through man phases. You go through the demo and then the recreation. Really our main thing is to beautify Bowling Green. The first house we ever flipped it was such a God moment because the lady across the street mowed the lawn for us. She had been fighting cancer, she came over and she was talking to us about how the house had been abandoned and nobody really lived there or took care of it and how much it meant to the neighborhood to see the finished project it was such a blessing for us. It’s stories like that that keep pushing us forward to do this,” said Nick.

Nick Newbould working to recreate a home in Bowling Green. (Brandon Jarrett)

“That’s the reason we do what we do is because God has given us the ability to find properties and fix them up. We couldn’t do this without the businesses that help us paint and fix problems that are above our pay scale. We are very thankful for the team that we have that is so hard working and gives so much of their time to help us, help other people,” said Elizabeth.

The first home the couple flipped. (Elizabeth Newbould)

“The type of individual we are looking to purchase the home is anyone. We do not have a buyer in mind we are always just thinking of how we can best make the house stable. That is one thing we are passionate about is making sure that the homes finishes are durable, efficient and beautiful and so whoever may purchase the home whether it is someone young or old can find joy in that home,” said Elizabeth.

