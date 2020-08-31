Man arrested for possible stabbing in Glasgow

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Mayfield Plaza in reference to a possible stabbing incident.

Once officers were on the scene, they found the victim bleeding from his left ear.

After further investigation, officers determined that an altercation had occurred between the victim and William Jones which led to Jones cutting the victim with a knife in the left ear area.

The victim was treated by Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

William D. Jones of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and taken to the Barren County Jail.

