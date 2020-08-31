Advertisement

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in alleged fundraising scam

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall.

Bannon, 66, of Washington, D.C., appeared by audio but was not visible on a video screen as he appeared for the first time before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who set a May 24 trial date.

In an indictment along with three others, he was charged two weeks ago with unlawfully raising over $25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all of their donations would go toward the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Bannon pleaded not guilty after his Aug. 20 arrest aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut. He was freed on $5 million bail by a Manhattan magistrate judge.

As he left the courthouse, he shouted: “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall.”

Also appearing Monday by video screen were Bannon’s codefendants, including Brian Kolfage, the project founder and an Air Force veteran who lost both legs in a mortar attack in Iraq.

Kolfage, 38, of Miramar Beach, Florida, spent some of the over $350,000 he received on home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments and credit card debt, the indictment said.

Also charged were Andrew Badolato, 56, of Sarasota, Florida, and Timothy Shea, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado. Kolfage, Badolato and Shea entered not guilty pleas Monday. They will be tried alongside Bannon in May.

All four are free on bail after being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

Updated: moments ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

News

Local Warren County couple seeks to ‘beautify’ Bowling Green while providing affordable housing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
"The first house we ever flipped it was such a God moment because the lady across the street mowed the lawn for us. She had been fighting cancer, she came over and she was talking to us about how the house had been abandoned and nobody really lived there or took care of it and how much it meant to the neighborhood to see the finished project it was such a blessing for us."

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

Latest News

News

Girl Scouts Organization Offers Leadership Development Experience

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Girl Scouts Organization Offers Leadership Development Experience

National

Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock over the weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The two musicians have been good friends for years.

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Minit Mart releases statement on positive COVID-19 case at Bowling Green location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Minit Mart located at 4455 Russellville Road in Bowling Green closed Sunday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.