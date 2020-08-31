Advertisement

Minit Mart releases statement on positive COVID-19 case at Bowling Green location

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Minit Mart located at 4455 Russellville Road in Bowling Green closed Sunday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store released a statement Monday morning addressing the situation including steps they are taking to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

Official Statement from Minit Mart

“One of Minit Mart’s Team Members at our 4455 Russellville Road, Bowling Green, KY location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 5:15 PM (EST) on Sunday, August 30th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time. All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

