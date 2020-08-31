Scottsville Police searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department is looking for two black males they say were involved in vehicle break-ins.

SPD said a Dodge van was involved in 3 vehicle break-ins Monday morning at the CORE. Police said the van has an unknown Kentucky registration plate and was occupied by 2 black males. One male had on white basketball shorts and a tank top.

The van left the CORE and was last seen driving HWY 101 North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsville Police Department at 270-237-3611.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.