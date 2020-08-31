Advertisement

Unsettled weather to start the week

Storm chances increase midweek!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy weekend, we get more rain in the forecast to start the week! Fortunately it doesn’t look like a washout for all today!

This morning will have scattered showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Watch out for some ponding on some roadways especially in heavier showers and storms. This afternoon will have more widely scattered showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. Today’s highs will reach the mid-to-lower 80s. Some storms could contain moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms are expected for Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday as the muggy air will continue in the region. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most with variably cloudy conditions. Some storms on Wednesday and Thursday could create enough heavy rain that may result in localized flooding, so we will be keeping a close eye on those chances as we get closer to the middle of the week.

Drier and more comfortable air moves in by the weekend with temperatures below average in the upper 70s to low 80s! The cooler air looks to stay with us for at least the next two weeks according to long range computer models, though it looks like shower chances will be hit or miss.

Virtual learning for today will be better inside than outside.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 86. Low 74. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 85. Low 72. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1932)

Record Low Today: 42 (1946)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (3.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 6.60″ (+3.39″)

Yearly Precip: 43.90″ (+10.46″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

